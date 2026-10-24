Shafaq News- Baku

Iraq's under-15 football team opened its 2026 FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival campaign with a 5-0 victory over the Cayman Islands in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

The tournament draw placed the Iraqi team in Group S alongside the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Macau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Egypt.

Ahead of the tournament, the squad held its first training session in Baku on October 21 under head coach Safwan Abdul Ghani and his assistant coaches, with all selected players taking part.

According to FIFA, the inaugural tournament runs from October 24 to 30, featuring eight-a-side matches played in two 20-minute halves. Group-stage results will divide teams into six performance tiers, with every team remaining in competition until the final day.