Shafaq News- Baku

Iraq secured a second consecutive win at the 2026 FIFA U-15 World Cup on Sunday, beating Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 after opening the tournament with a 5-0 victory over the Cayman Islands.

Sajjad Faez put Iraq ahead in the 16th minute, capping a first half in which the team held the upper hand. The Lions of Mesopotamia continued to press after the break, with Mahdi Saleh doubling the lead in the 36th minute. Trinidad and Tobago later pulled a goal back, but Iraq held on for the win.

The tournament draw placed Iraq in Group S alongside the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Macau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Egypt.

According to FIFA, the inaugural tournament runs from October 24 to 30, with eight-a-side matches played over two 20-minute halves. Group-stage results will divide teams into six performance tiers, with every team remaining in competition through the final day.