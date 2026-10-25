Shafaq News- Baghdad

Foreign currency sales by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) rose 8.8% to $4.021 billion in September 2026, up $324 million from August, according to the CBI data.

September sales included $249 million in cash and $3.772 billion to boost banks' balances abroad.

The data also showed that foreign currency sales reached $39.294 billion in the first nine months of 2026, comprising $1.988 billion in cash sales and $37.306 billion to boost banks' balances abroad.

In August, sales totaled $3.697 billion, including $270 million in cash and $3.427 billion to boost banks' balances abroad.

For the full year 2025, the CBI recorded $80.363 billion in foreign currency sales, compared with $77.652 billion in 2024.