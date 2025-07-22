Iraq’s central bank buys +$16B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) purchased more than $16.5 billion from the Ministry of Finance in the first quarter of 2025.

According to official statistics reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, the CBI bought $16.593 billion in foreign currency from the Ministry of Finance during the first quarter of this year, while it sold $20.980 billion through its currency auction during the same period.

The Bank added that in 2024, it had purchased $68.654 billion in foreign currency from the Ministry of Finance and sold $77.652 billion through its daily auction.