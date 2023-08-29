US Dollar exchange rate climbs against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar experienced an increase on Tuesday, both in Baghdad's markets and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the exchange rate of the dollar surged at the opening of al-Kifah and al-Harthiya stock markets in Baghdad, reaching 153,700 dinars for every 100 dollars. This stands in contrast to the rate of 153,250 dinars against 100 dollars recorded on the previous day, Monday.

Our correspondent further noted that the selling price at local currency exchange stores in Baghdad's domestic markets rose, with the selling rate reaching 154,750 dinars, while the buying rate settled at 152,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar similarly saw an increase, with the selling price reaching 153,050 dinars and the buying price at 152,950 dinars against 100 dollars.