US dollar surges in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar price climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dollar prices edged higher with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 151,150 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 152,000 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 151,000.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price reached 150,800 dinars, and the purchasing price was 150,600 dinars.