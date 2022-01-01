Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq yields +7 billion dollars from crude sales in December, SOMO survey

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-01T14:32:00+0000
Iraq yields +7 billion dollars from crude sales in December, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than seven billion dollars from oil sales last December, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 101,579,927 barrels, yielding 7.37 billion dollars, SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 98,570,290 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 2,700,095 barrels.

Iraq's oil exports stood at 3.277 million barrels per day (bpd), averaging 72 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.

related

Iraq yields nearly six billion dollars from crude oil sales in June, SOMO survey 

Date: 2021-07-26 10:51:33
Iraq yields nearly six billion dollars from crude oil sales in June, SOMO survey 

An oil barrel price could exceed 60 $, Iraq’ oil minister said

Date: 2021-01-16 08:31:16
An oil barrel price could exceed 60 $, Iraq’ oil minister said

US imports of Iraqi crudes hiked last week, EIA said

Date: 2021-10-17 07:14:16
US imports of Iraqi crudes hiked last week, EIA said

Brent hits $71, highest since March, on demand prospects

Date: 2021-06-01 13:34:12
Brent hits $71, highest since March, on demand prospects

Oil dives late, hit by China supply plan, U.S. bond auction

Date: 2021-09-10 07:33:40
Oil dives late, hit by China supply plan, U.S. bond auction

Oil rises on strong factory activity

Date: 2020-09-01 20:34:46
Oil rises on strong factory activity

Oil prices back on the rise prior OPEC + meeting

Date: 2020-06-01 11:58:29
Oil prices back on the rise prior OPEC + meeting

Oil hovers above six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

Date: 2021-11-19 06:18:29
Oil hovers above six-week low as China readies crude reserve release