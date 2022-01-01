Iraq yields +7 billion dollars from crude sales in December, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than seven billion dollars from oil sales last December, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 101,579,927 barrels, yielding 7.37 billion dollars, SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 98,570,290 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 2,700,095 barrels.

Iraq's oil exports stood at 3.277 million barrels per day (bpd), averaging 72 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.