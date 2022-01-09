Iraqi oil exports to China decreased by 49,6% in December 2021

Shafaq News / The Chinese customs department revealed that Iraq's oil export to China had dropped in December 2021.

The department's statist showed that Iraq's oil export decreased by 49,6% reaching 3.826 million barrels. However, the exports were up by 79.7% from the same month last year (2.130 million barrels).

Iraqi oil export to independent Chinese refineries increased last December reached 62.245 million barrels, compared to December 2020 exports (111.448 million barrels), according to the department.

The independent Chinese refineries' share of crude oil exported from middle eastern countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Kuwait) reached 32,5% in 2021, compared to 24,3% in 2020.