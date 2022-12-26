The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for November 2022

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Monday, the final statistics on oil exports for November.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaled 99,868,029 bpd at 8,189,602 thousand dollars.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 97,204,696 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,363,020 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 84.004 dollars.

• Iraq exported oil with 38 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and Al-Awamat oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan