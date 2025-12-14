Iraq tops Jordan’s export markets through 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked as the leading destination for Jordanian exports during the first 11 months of 2025, the Amman Chamber of Commerce reported.

Jordan issued 38,275 certificates of origin over the period, up from 36,325 a year earlier, while the total value of certified exports slipped 3% year on year to about JD 1.237B ($1.77B), compared with JD 1.275B ($1.82B) in the same period of 2024.

Iraq accounted for the largest share, importing goods worth roughly JD 540M ($771M) backed by 3,207 certificates. Saudi Arabia followed with JD 100M ($143M), Egypt with JD 86.2M ($123M), Switzerland with JD 86.1M ($123M), and Syria with about JD 76M ($109M), ranking these as the top five markets by value.

By category, re-exported foreign goods formed the largest portion at around JD 606M ($866M). Jordanian industrial exports reached about JD 232M ($331M), agricultural products totaled roughly JD 173M ($247M), and goods originating from other Arab countries amounted to about JD 103M ($147M).