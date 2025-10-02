Iraq tops Arab importers of Turkish goods in 2025

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraq was the largest Arab importer of Turkish goods in the first eight months of 2025, according to official trade data released on Thursday.

Figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) showed Iraq imported goods worth $7.57 billion between January and August, down from $8.35 billion in the same period last year.

The United Arab Emirates ranked second with imports valued at $6.67 billion, followed by Morocco with $2.84 billion, Egypt with $2.57 billion, and Saudi Arabia with $2.20 billion.

The data indicated that Iraq’s imports from Turkiye included gold, precious stones, fruits, vegetables, machinery, electrical equipment, plastics, furniture, and meat.