Iraq to maximize hydrocarbon resources

Shafaq News/ The head of the National Oil Company, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, confirmed the company's keenness to maximize hydrocarbon resources through an integrated plan.

This came during a meeting he chaired to discuss a plan to enhance exploring gas fields, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Oil.

Ismail said that the meeting comes as part of a series of intensive meetings and dialogues to put the final touches on the plan aimed at accelerating optimal investments for hydrocarbon wealth throughout Iraq.

Ismail indicated that the company is assessing the reality of hydrocarbon compounds, expecting "great wealth and storage", stressing that this plan will be presented to the Council of Ministers in order to be approved.