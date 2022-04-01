Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-01T18:42:25+0000
The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for March 2022 

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Friday, the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for March.

The ministry said in a statement 

• Crude oil exports totaled 100,563,999 bpd at 11.07 billion dollars, the highest since 1972.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 99,115,064 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,448,935 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 110.090 dollars.

• The average daily quantities reached 3,244,000 barrels.

