The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for March 2022 

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Friday, the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for March.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaled 100,563,999 bpd at 11.07 billion dollars, the highest since 1972.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 99,115,064 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,448,935 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 110.090 dollars.

• The average daily quantities reached 3,244,000 barrels.