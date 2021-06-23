Report

The Ministry of Oil discloses the reason behind stopping the supply of "improved gasoline"

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-23T13:26:15+0000
The Ministry of Oil discloses the reason behind stopping the supply of "improved gasoline"
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil attributed today the reason for not supplying "improved gasoline" to some stations in the country to conducting checkups.

The Ministry denied in a statement what was reported by some social media platforms about closing high-octane gasoline supply outlets.

 The statement quoted the Oil Products Distribution Company as confirming that the outlets are operating continuously and "in a high flow,” noting that the company has conducted periodic checks in some of the processing outlets in the past two days, which led to suspending work temporarily.

 Today, most of the gas stations in Baghdad witnessed the loss of "improved gasoline."

 Iraq imports oil products from abroad (mostly from Iran and Kuwait) due to its refineries' inability to produce the required quantity to meet the local need.

