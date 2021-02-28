Ministry of Oil inaugurates the fifth gas station in Rumaila Oilfield

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, affirmed today, Sunday, that his Ministry is sparing no effort to attain the best investment of gas resources and convert flared gas into a viable source of electric power.

Upon the inauguration of the gas station in North Rumaila oilfields, a statement of the media office at the Ministry of Oil quoted Abdul-Jabbar, "this is an important project to invest in Rumaila oilfield. It adds 60 million cubic feet in the very first stage of the sought project that aims at adding 120 million cubic feet to the national production."

The statement also pointed out that the ministry is planning to exploit all the gas generated in the oil production process in the coming few years.