Iraq's renewable energy capacity reaches over 5% in 2022

Shafaq News/ Renewable energy contributed to more than 5% of Iraq's electricity capacity in 2022, data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have demonstrated.

IRENA's report indicates that the percentage of renewable energy has gradually decreased since 2014 when it was at 9%, reaching 7.4% in 2015 and 5.3% in 2021.

Compared to other Arab countries in the Middle East, Palestine has the highest percentage of renewable energy in its electricity capacity, reaching 54.6%. Jordan follows with 39.1%, Lebanon with 20.8%, Saudi Arabia with 15.3%, Yemen with 12.8%, and the UAE with 7.9%. On the other hand, Bahrain and Kuwait have the lowest percentage of renewable energy in their electricity capacity, both at 0.5%.

In Europe, Norway tops the list with the highest percentage of renewable energy in its electricity capacity, reaching 98.2%, followed by Switzerland with 82.5%, Montenegro with 78.9%, and Latvia with 63.9%