Iraq trails the region in renewable energy use

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked fifth among Arab countries with the lowest reliance on renewable energy for electricity generation, accounting for only 1.17% of its total energy mix by the end of 2024, the Washington-based Energy Research Unit revealed on Sunday.

The share is split between 0.92% hydropower and 0.25% solar, while gas and oil continue to dominate the country’s electricity needs. However, Baghdad has begun implementing large-scale solar projects, including the 1-gigawatt Basra Sun project, along with other plants such as a 750-megawatt facility and the 500-megawatt Maisloon station in Dhi Qar province.

Iraq’s imports of Chinese solar panels also increased to 950 megawatts in the first half of 2025, reflecting a faster shift toward boosting renewable energy under a government plan to raise the share to 12% by 2030.

The report also listed the Arab countries with the lowest renewable contributions:

Libya: 0.03%, almost entirely solar, with gas providing 76% of electricity.

Qatar: 0.24%, despite three solar plants, with gas dominating nearly 100% of the mix.

Bahrain: 0.25% from solar only, with a target of 20% clean energy by 2035.

Algeria: 0.94% (0.9% solar, 0.02% wind, 0.02% hydro), with expectations of significant growth as solar projects expand.