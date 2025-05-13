Iraq lags in Arab renewables race as energy risks grow

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s progress in renewable energy remained stagnant through the end of 2024, even as several Arab nations advanced in their clean energy agendas, according to figures by the US-based Energy Platform.

While countries across the region—particularly in the Gulf and North Africa—have ramped up investment and capacity in solar and wind power, Iraq's position remained largely unchanged.

The country remains heavily reliant on Iranian gas and electricity imports, which once supplied up to 40% of the country’s power needs. That dependency has become a strategic vulnerability following the expiration of the US sanctions waiver that previously allowed Iraq to continue energy transactions with Iran. The lapse has raised the risk of widespread blackouts, particularly during the summer months when demand surges dramatically.