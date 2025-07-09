Iraq emerges as third-largest Arab oil refiner

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, ranked third among Arab nations in refinery output for 2024, according to data from the Energy Research Unit (ERU).

The country boosted its refining capacity by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the last year, reaching 988,000 bpd—up from 928,000 in 2023.

Saudi Arabia maintained its lead in the Arab world, followed by Kuwait. After Iraq came the UAE, then Algeria, Egypt, and Qatar, while Libya ranked last.

At the global level, total refinery production rose by 807,000 bpd in 2024, reaching 93.631 million bpd—up from 92.823 million the year before.