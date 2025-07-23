Baghdad, IRENA deepen cooperation on sustainable energy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Francesco La Camera, arrived in Baghdad for high-level talks with Iraqi officials on expanding renewable energy cooperation.

La Camera met Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to review IRENA’s forthcoming assessment report on Iraq’s energy transition. Prepared in collaboration with Iraqi institutions, the report outlines national priorities for renewable energy and efficiency.

Al-Sudani praised IRENA’s support and affirmed the government’s commitment to adopting the report’s recommendations within national policy frameworks.

Later, La Camera met with Electricity Minister Ziyad Fadel, who highlighted major clean energy projects, including the 1,000-megawatt Shams Basra (Basra Sun) solar plant and additional ventures in Karbala, Babylon, and Najaf. Fadel noted that Iraq is coordinating efforts with the Oil and Environment Ministries to cut emissions and meet climate obligations.

La Camera welcomed Iraq’s progress, calling its solar initiatives a promising step toward sustainable energy development.