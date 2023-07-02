Iraq's oil exports to US reach 7.5 Million barrels in June

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached 7.5 million barrels in the previous month of June.

A table published by the administration revealed that Iraq exported 7.5 million barrels of crude oil to the United States during the month of June, with an average of 250,000 barrels per day. This figure marks an increase compared to May, during which Iraqi oil exports to the US amounted to 6.634 million barrels, averaging 214,000 barrels per day.

The table also illustrates that Iraq's crude oil exports to the United States averaged 430,000 barrels per day during the first week of June. In the second week, the average exports stood at 252,000 barrels per day, while during the third week, it dropped to an average of 102,000 barrels per day. The fourth week's exports averaged 216,000 barrels per day.

The EIA further noted that Iraq ranked fourth in terms of its exports to the United States during the past month, following Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Among Arab countries, Iraq secured the second spot after Saudi Arabia, whose exports to the US reached 10.11 million barrels. The report also indicated that Canada topped the list as the leading oil-exporting country to the United States, followed by Mexico.