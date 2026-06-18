Iraq receives 37K+-tonne gasoline cargo at Basra port

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq began unloading a major imported gasoline shipment at Khor al-Zubair Port in Basra to support domestic fuel supplies, a source at the General Company for Ports of Iraq told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The tanker NAVIG8 MONTIEL, supplied by ADNOC Global Trading on behalf of Iraq's State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), docked at the port carrying approximately 37,500 tonnes of gasoline. Technical procedures to unload the cargo are underway at Berth No. 3 of Khor al-Zubair Port.

Specialized technical and laboratory teams have started testing the fuel to ensure compliance with specifications approved under the Oil Ministry's contract before the shipment is released and pumped into Iraq's oil pipeline network for local consumption.