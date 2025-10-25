Saves $10B: Iraq unveils Basra refinery to end fuel imports

2025-10-25T11:18:42+00:00

Basra

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated on Saturday the new Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit at the South Refineries Company in Basra.

The $3-billion project, developed with Hyundai Engineering and Japan’s JICA, processes 107,000 barrels per day using Euro-5-standard, environmentally friendly technology. Al-Sudani described it as a “historic milestone” for Iraq’s oil industry, saying the government’s plan will generate roughly $10 billion in savings by halting fuel and gas imports.

“Our goal is to convert 40% of Iraq’s crude exports into high-value products by 2030, and we have already reached 35%,” al-Sudani affirmed, noting that successive governments had neglected refinery development for two decades. He added that the 300,000-barrel-per-day Faw investment refinery would begin operations “very soon.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani asserted that the FCC unit will produce high-octane (95-grade) gasoline—“the best quality ever made in Iraq”—bringing the country to self-sufficiency in refined fuels.

Meanwhile, security forces dispersed a protest of oil-sector graduates outside the refinery during the ceremony. Demonstrators, who have camped for months demanding employment in state-run energy firms, told Shafaq News they were frustrated that Basra’s residents “see no share” of the province’s oil wealth.

