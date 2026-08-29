Shafaq News- Ankara/ Baghdad

Iraqi visitors to Turkiye rose 8.59% in July from a year earlier, putting Iraq in third place among the country's largest sources of foreign visitors, according to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A total of 131,607 Iraqis visited Turkiye in July 2026, up from 121,191 in the same month of 2025. They accounted for 1.85% of all foreign arrivals in July, compared with 1.70% in July 2025 and 1.53% in July 2024.

Iran ranked first with 322,256 visitors, followed by Saudi Arabia with 191,125. Iranian arrivals rose 27.11% year-on-year, while arrivals from Saudi Arabia declined 3.97%.

Across Asia, Turkiye received 1.039 million visitors in July 2026.

Read more: Iraqi visits to Turkiye surpass 80K in May