Iraq ranks third among US oil suppliers in December at 7M+ barrels

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, exported 7.533 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in December 2025, according to data released Tuesday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

During the month, Iraqi crude shipments averaged 306,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first week, 181,000 bpd in the second, 357,000 bpd in the third, and 129,000 bpd in the fourth week. The figures showed a decline from November, when exports totaled more than 7.9 million barrels.

Iraq, EIA affirmed, ranked third among oil suppliers to the US during December, behind Canada and Saudi Arabia.

Among Arab exporters, Iraq placed second, after Saudi Arabia, which shipped 9.796 million barrels, while Libya came third with 2.139 million barrels.