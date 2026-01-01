Iraq ships over 73M barrels of oil to US in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq exported more than 73 million barrels of crude oil to the United States during the first ten months of 2025, according to data released Thursday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The figures showed that Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, shipped a total of 73.449 million barrels between January and October, with monthly export volumes fluctuating over the period.

Shipments declined early in the year from 7.136 million barrels in January to 5.427 million in February, before recovering to 7.040 million in March and 6.951 million in April. Exports then rose to 7.114 million in May and 8.262 million in June, accelerated to 9.528 million in July, and peaked at 10.234 million in August.

Volumes eased in the following months, falling to 6.285 million barrels in September and 5.472 million in October, the data showed.

According to the EIA, Iraq’s shipments to the US are almost entirely crude oil, mostly heavy crude, with minimal or no refined petroleum products reaching American markets.