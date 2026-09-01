Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered subsidized fuel supplies for private generators throughout September, according to a statement from the PM's Media Office, hours after operators in Baghdad began shutting down their units in protest over Oil Ministry support.

Private generators will receive 40 liters of fuel per kilowatt-hour at 400 Iraqi dinars (about $0.30) per liter, while maintaining the currently approved operating schedule.

Al-Zaidi also directed that electricity be supplied for at least 20 hours a day through alternating operation between the national grid and private generators.

Generator owners in Baghdad began shutting down their units at midnight on Tuesday, about two hours after the Oil Ministry told Shafaq News that it prioritizes fuel supplies to residential generator operators, with diesel allocations tied to the number of hours of electricity supplied by the national grid.

Read more: Private generator operators threaten Iraq-wide shutdown in September