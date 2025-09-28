Iraq earns $41.8B from oil exports in eight months

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, exported over 816 million barrels of crude in the first eight months of 2025, according to figures from the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

Exports from Basra and central fields through southern ports made up the bulk at 798.4 million barrels, while Qayyarah field in Nineveh added 7.09 million barrels. From Kirkuk’s modern depot, 1.86 million barrels were delivered to Jordan before shipments stopped in July.

Between March and August, SOMO reported revenues of $41.86 billion, reaffirming oil’s position as Iraq’s primary source of state income.