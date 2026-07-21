Iraq Stock Exchange logs $290M+ in trading in H1 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) on Tuesday recorded trading worth 390.35 billion Iraqi dinars ($296.67M) during the first half of 2026, with 389.46 billion shares changing hands across 112 sessions.

Shares in 90 of the exchange’s 120 listed companies were traded through 119,375 transactions carried out by 37 brokerage firms using the electronic trading system.

The ISX60 index ended the first half at 1,019.39 points, marking a 5.56% increase from a year earlier, while the ISX15 finished at 1,273.79 points, up 16.52% over the same period.

Twenty-two listed companies saw no trading activity, while eight others remained suspended throughout the period.