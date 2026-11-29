Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq recorded a current account deficit of $11.66 billion in the second quarter of 2026, as imports continued to outpace export revenues, according to Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data.

The trade deficit stood at $8.08 billion, with merchandise exports totaling $5.74 billion, compared with imports of $13.82 billion. Including $2.44 billion in shipping and insurance costs, the total import bill climbed to $16.26 billion.

Crude oil exports generated $4.72 billion, while petroleum product exports brought in $603.5 million. Other exports amounted to $410 million.

Government imports totaled $1.42 billion, while private-sector purchases reached $12.4 billion, including $9.3 billion in capital goods and $3.1 billion in consumer goods.

The services account also posted a deficit of $3.44 billion, as payments of $5.58 billion exceeded receipts of $2.14 billion.