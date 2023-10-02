Iran to hold a nationwide drills.. Drones expected to be the star of the show

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Army is set to stage a large-scale joint exercise involving military unmanned aircraft, Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday.
Troops from all four units of the army (the Infantry, Navy, Air Force and Air Defense Force) will also take part in the drill.
"The war game will be held across large parts of central and southern Iran within the coming days," Tasnim News Agency reported.
In August, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said a number of European countries have asked to purchase some of Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles.
The European Union has broadened its scrutiny beyond Iranian individuals and companies involved in the production of reconnaissance and attack drones to encompass international companies and other nations indirectly supplying components for Iran's drone fabrication.
European security experts said that collaboration between Brussels and Washington on the issue has recently increased in a joint effort to block Iran's drone production by destroying the supply chains of imported components and technologies.
On July 20, the European Council announced fresh restrictive measures, prohibiting the export of components used in drone construction and production from the European Union to Iran. This marked the fourth wave of drone-related sanctions targeting specific individuals and entities. Subsequently, European efforts in intelligence have shifted towards international companies and non-Iranian individuals engaged in the import of drone components.
Last week, Switzerland announced it was tightening its sanctions against the Iranian drone industry, adopting sanctions similar to those announced by the European Union last July.
A Sept. 27 report by The Guardian revealed that European components were used for the fabrication of Iranian suicide drones used in recent strikes on Ukrainian cities. The report cited a document submitted at the G7 summit last August by Ukrainian authorities, claiming that hundreds of Shahed 131 and Shahed 136 drones used by Russia against Ukraine in the previous three months contained Western technologies.
The report claimed that 52 such components were discovered in the Shahed 131 model and 57 in the Shahed 136. The Guardian further said that five European companies, including a Polish subsidiary of a British multinational company, were named in the Ukrainian document as the original manufacturers of these components.
A report by The Guardian revealed that the European Commission has warned European companies and European governments it could prevent the sale of certain dual-use components to Turkey and other countries from which Iran and Russia have apparently been purchasing parts.