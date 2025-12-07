Iran’s Toman hits new low as dollar surpasses 122K

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s currency continued its sharp decline on Sunday, with the US dollar trading above 122,000 toman in the free market, according to online exchange-rate monitors.

While the official currency is the Iranian Rial (IRR), everyday transactions often use the Toman, an informal unit equal to 10 rials.

The dollar opened at about 122,150 toman, continuing its rise after surpassing the 120,000-toman level on Wednesday. The British pound traded above 162,000 toman, while the euro moved past 141,900.

This depreciation comes as Iran faces renewed UN sanctions and continued political uncertainty surrounding its nuclear program, factors that analysts say have intensified public concerns over the country’s economic stability.