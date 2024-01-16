USD prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar increased on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar's prices rose with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 153,000 IQD per $100. Meanwhile, yesterday, Monday, the prices were 152,500 IQD per $100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 154,000 IQD, while the buying price was 152,000 IQD for every $100.