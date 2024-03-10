USD prices dip in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar experienced a marginal decline against the Iraqi dinar this Sunday morning in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates exhibited a decrease at the opening of both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 150,150 IQD for every $100. This marks a slight shift from yesterday's rate of 150,250 IQD.

In Baghdad's local markets, the selling prices at exchange shops remained steady, with the selling price maintaining at 151,250 IQD, while the buying price stood at 149,250 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, exchange shops observed a minor downturn in the value of the dollar, with the selling price reported at 150,000 IQD and the buying price at 149,900 IQD.