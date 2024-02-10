USD prices inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The USD exchange rate witnessed a slight increase today, Saturday, in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar's prices rose with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 152,500 IQD per $100, compared to last Thursday's rate of 152,200 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 153,500 IQD, while the buying price stood at 152,500 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, although the exchange does not operate on official holidays, the dollar also saw an increase in exchange shops. The selling price was 152,150 IQD per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 152,000 IQD per $100.