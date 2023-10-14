USD prices remain stable in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Dollar prices remained stable at the closing of the markets in Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Saturday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the exchange rate for the dollar remained unchanged at 160,400 IQD for $100 at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya markets, the same rates recorded earlier in the day.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad remained steady, with the selling price at 161,500 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 159,500 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the exchange market does not operate on official holidays. However, the dollar also witnessed stability there, with a selling price of 160,600 IQD for $100 and a buying price of 160,300 IQD for $100.