Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading worth more than 2 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.68 million) last week, down 67% from the previous week.

According to market data, 1.852 billion shares were traded, an increase of 6.8% from the previous week, with total trading value reaching 2.560 billion dinars across 3,676 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 943.57 points, down 1.54% from the previous session.

Shares in 57 companies were traded during the week, while 36 companies recorded no activity because buy and sell orders did not match. Trading in 11 other companies remained suspended because they had not submitted required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 158 million shares worth 331 million dinars in 55 transactions. They also sold 5 million shares worth 10 million dinars in 38 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions a week, from Sunday to Thursday, and lists 103 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and services sectors.