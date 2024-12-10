ISX trades $51 million worth of shares in November

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of 204 billion shares worth over 68 billion dinars ($51 million) in November.

ISX reported that it conducted 18 trading sessions in August, with 73 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The total shares traded were 204,003,724,000, valued at 68,692,599,000 dinars ($51,856,602), through 17,684 transactions. The 1031 index closed at 858 points, a 1.3% drop from the previous session.”

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.