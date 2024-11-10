ISX trades +$63 million worth shares in October

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Sunday, that it traded 88 billion shares with a total value exceeding 84 billion IQD ($63,795,866) in October.

ISX reported that it conducted 22 trading sessions in October, with 81 out of 110 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The number of traded shares reached 88,232,025,000, valued at 84,455,079,000 IQD, through 22,160 transactions. The ISX60 index closed at 1,044 points, marking a 12% increase from its previous closing session.”

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 110 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.