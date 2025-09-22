ISX reports +$3.5M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Monday that its trading volume for the past week exceeded 4 billion dinars.

According to a weekly report, investors traded 5.35 billion shares across 59 companies. Shares of 34 firms saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders, while 11 companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures, out of 104 listed firms.

The exchange recorded 4,053 contracts worth 4.55B dinars (over $3.5M), reflecting a 68.5% rise in volume and a 25% increase in value compared to the previous week. The ISX60 index closed at 964.24 points, up 10% from the prior session.

Foreign investors purchased 95 million shares worth 395 million dinars ($279,300) through 102 deals, while selling 197 million shares valued at 445 million dinars ($314,700) in 133 deals.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed companies across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.