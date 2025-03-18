ISX reports +$6M in weekly trading

ISX reports +$6M in weekly trading
2025-03-18T11:45:53+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Tuesday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning five sessions, reached over 8 billion IQD ($6.1 million).

According to the recorded data, 3,539,643,000 shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing 8 billion IQD.

The ISX60 index closed the week at 987.24 points, reflecting a 0.52% decrease compared to the previous week's closure.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3407 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon