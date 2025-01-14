ISX trades $51 million worth of shares in December

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of 57 billion shares worth over 55 billion dinars (about $42 million) in December.

ISX reported that it conducted 20 trading sessions in December, with 74 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The total shares traded were 57,862,320,000, valued at 55,652,595,000 dinars ($42,726,177), through 15,136 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 1,073 points, reflecting a 4% increase compared to its closing in the previous session.”

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.