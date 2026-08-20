Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 4 billion dinars in trading volume last week —roughly $3.04 million.

According to the recorded data, more than 3 billion shares were traded this week, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 1033.56 points and closed at 1017.59 points, reflecting a 1.54% decrease. Meanwhile, the ISX15 index started at 1257.29 points and ended at 1254.61 points, marking a 0.21% decline.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 5,148 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.