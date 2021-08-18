ISX traded +1.1 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 1.3 billion equities valued at more than 1.1 billion dinars in the past week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "36 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"1,023,322,000 equities were traded this week at a value of 1,194,602,000 dinars via 575 transactions made last week."

"ISX60 index closed at 548.42, 3.77% above last session's closure," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.