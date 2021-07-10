ISX trades three billion dinars worth of equities today

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than two billion equities valued at more than three billion dinars on Saturday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "48 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"This week, 2,197,407 thousand equities were traded a value of 3,143,381 thousand dinars, via 1658 transactions," the report said, "ISX60 index closed at 568.01, 0.98% under last session's closure."

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.