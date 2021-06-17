ISX trades +800 million dinars worth of equities today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-17T11:37:20+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 800 million equities valued at more than 800 million dinars on Thursday. A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "33 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "18 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations." "This week, 801,647,474 equities were traded a value of 806,977,179 dinars, via 502 transactions," the report said, "ISX60 index closed at 567.76, 0.51% above last session's closure." It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

