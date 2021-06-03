566-million-dinars worth of shares traded today in the Iraq Stock Exchange

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange announced that 236 million shares were traded today, with a financial value of more than 566 million Iraqi dinars.

The market management said in a report that the number of companies whose shares were traded during the day amounted to 29 joint-stock companies, while the shares of 52 companies did not trade due to the lack of convergence of purchase orders prices with sales orders.

The number of traded shares amounted to 236,082,939 with a financial value of 566,510,643 dinars, through the implementation of 307 deals, noting that the ISX60 traded price index closed at 565.10 points, recording a decrease of 0.84% .

The number of shares purchased from non-Iraqi investors during the past week amounted to 92 million shares, with a financial value of 362 million dinars through the implementation of 76 deals, while the number of shares sold from non-Iraqi investors reached 73 million shares, with a financial value of 206 million dinars from implementing four deals.