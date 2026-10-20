Shafaq News- Doha

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) chief Basim Al-Badri on Tuesday called for balanced international partnerships and exclusive state control over weapons, warning that alliances alone cannot guarantee national security.

At the Global Security Forum in Doha, held under the theme “The Future of Alliances” and attended by officials and security leaders from around 100 countries, Al-Badri urged governments to reassess their alliances amid regional and global developments. He identified two foundations for effective cooperation: economic and political ties that reinforce shared interests and raise the cost of conflict, and strategic diversification that safeguards sovereignty and independent decision-making.

Outlining Iraq’s approach, Al-Badri emphasized staying out of competing blocs, maintaining balanced relations with all parties, keeping weapons and the use of force under exclusive state control, and upholding the rule of law.

He also advocated closer regional economic integration, early-warning mechanisms, and security and intelligence cooperation to prevent crises, encouraging countries to use their capabilities to build trust and support lasting peace.

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