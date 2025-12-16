Shafaq News at Qatar Press Center for media ties talks

Shafaq News – Doha

An Iraqi media delegation, including Shafaq News Agency representatives, joined a dialogue session in Doha on Tuesday hosted by the Qatar Press Center.

The talks explored institutional partnerships with Iraqi outlets, promoted higher journalistic standards, and addressed the importance of responsible reporting amid regional political, economic, and cultural shifts.

Participants assessed the current media landscape and outlined shared challenges, calling for closer collaboration to respond to rapid developments and rebuild public trust, while also exchanging successful experiences from both countries.

The session proposed converting dialogue into lasting cooperation through joint training programs, workshops, and content sharing to enhance balanced and professional coverage across regional and global platforms.

Discussions also emphasized the media’s role in fostering ties between societies, promoting respectful discourse, and preparing for Qatar’s hosting of the 2025 Arab Cup, with a focus on media logistics and organizational readiness.