Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 168,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 168,700 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session's 168,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 169,250 dinars and bought it at 168,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,750 dinars and buying prices at 168,650 dinars.